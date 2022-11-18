AIIMS To Introduce ‘Smart Card' Facility From Next Year

The institute is launching 'AIIMS Smart Card' facility from April 1 Next year to make payments easier for patients and their attendants.

Patients and their attendants will no longer have to stand in long queues for making payments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in the near future. The institute is launching 'AIIMS Smart Card' facility from April 1 Next year to make payments easier for patients for investigations and procedures or even getting snacks/food in cafeteria. For this new initiative, the AIIMS Finance Division is collaborating with the State Bank of India.

This will allow patients to use 'Smart Card' at counters instead of making cash payment, and it will also solve the problem of providing balance change faced by staff at the counters, the premier health organisation said on Thursday.

As per AIIMS, the 'Smart Card' service will be integrated with the existing billing facility in the hospital and payment end points will be installed at multiple locations within the hospital premises including in all patient care areas, cafeteria, etc.

No cash payment will be accepted atany counters

One the 'AIIMS Smart Card' service is stabilized, no cash payment will be accepted at any counters, the hospital said. Patients and their attendants can recharge their Smart Cards at the 'AIIMS Smart Card' top up counters that will be made available in multiple locations within the OPDs, Hospital and Centres, operating 24x7.

Other than the 'AIIMS Smart Card', payments for all investigations & procedures can be done through UPI, debit/credit cards. All payments will be made at the payment end points and patients will not be required to go the central registration counters for any payments, AIIMS said.

Additionally, AIIMS Delhi is set to start implementing the e-hospital HMIS (government-developed hospital management information system) from year, which is part of its plan to shift to a paperless hospital.

The project to redevelop the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi into a a "world-class medical university" is expected to start by the end of this year.

