AIIMS Symposium Sheds Light On Celiac Disease: Expert Tips On Treatment And Management

Importance of timely intervention and innovation in patient care.

The recent APCDS 2024 symposium in New Delhi aimed to address the challenges associated with celiac disease diagnosis and management.

Celiac Disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder that occurs due to adverse reactions to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Very less people know how celiac can affect someone and hence it goes unaddressed or unmanaged. When individuals with celiac disease consume gluten, it triggers an immune response that damages the lining of the small intestine. This damage hinders the absorption of nutrients from food, leading to various symptoms and complications, including abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, fatigue, and nutrient deficiencies. Early detection and management can minimize the adverse effects of the disease. To raise awareness and address the importance of management, the 1st Asian Pacific Celiac Disease Symposium (APCDS 2024) recently concluded in New Delhi. It highlighted the critical aspects of managing, diagnosing, and treating Celiac Disease. Held in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Association of Gastroenterology (APAGE) and the International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD), the symposium was organized by AIIMS.

Significant Insights From The Event

Many renowned people from the medical industry Dr. Govind Makharia, Professor at the Department of Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition, AIIMS, Dr. Choon Jin Ooi, the President of Asian Pacific Association of Gastroenterology and Dr Robert Paul Anderson- President, of the International Society for the Study of Celiac Disease were present at the symposium. The symposium aimed to address the growing prevalence of celiac disease in the Asia-Pacific region and emphasized the importance of timely diagnosis and innovation in its management. With a surge in cases observed in Asian countries like India following its prominence in Europe and America, the symposium provided a crucial platform for discussions among leading experts, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders.

During the sessions, participants delved into various topics, including epidemiology, diagnosis criteria, and management strategies for celiac disease. The symposium highlighted the need for increased awareness and early detection of the condition, considering its significant impact on individuals' health and quality of life.

Dr. Govind Makharia stressed collaboration in addressing celiac disease challenges, emphasizing the symposium's role in raising awareness and improving diagnostics. Dr. Choon Jin Ooi praised Dr. Makharia's efforts and announced a new Working Group on Celiac Disease in Asia. Dr. Robert Paul Anderson highlighted the need for alternative treatments, citing the symposium's importance in shaping research. The event signifies a milestone in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, urging increased awareness, diagnostic infrastructure, and access to gluten-free food to tackle the growing public health issue.

Celiac Disease Management