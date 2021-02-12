Vaccine hesitancy is a real thing and there are many people in India and abroad who are still unsure about whether they want to get the shot of not. Fear of side-effects incomplete trial data vague assurances from people in positions of authority have all contributed to this. Seeking to clear the air All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday took to Twitter to answer vaccine-related questions that people may have. Guleria who is also a member of the National Task Force on COVID-19 answered a batch of questions tweeted by people using #VaccineVarta. Here