In a novel initiative by MedAchievers Academic Council (a global initiative of MedAchievers) and Labindia Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based open orthopaedic surgery simulator has now been introduced in India. This revolutionary AI simulator will be used in the field of spine, knee surgeries, expand the knowledge base of basic healing, traumas, and other surgeries.

This technology is a breakthrough initiative for the Indian medical fraternity which is suffering from one of the lowest doctor-patient ratios across the world causing millions of patients to suffer due to the lack of trained doctors in specific domains. Through this advancement, young medical graduates will receive hands-on training with the help of a virtual orthopaedic setup. By creating an operation theatre-like setting, this AI-simulator will enable real-time training, assessment, and measurement of the surgeons’ performance, providing budding surgeons with the scope to update their existing skill set. This initiative will go a long way in developing a new pool of trained doctors.

Many undergraduate and postgraduate medical colleges will get equipped with this new technology, who will proactively incorporate specialized training sessions in their curriculum required in the complex sector of orthopaedic surgery. “With the help of this technology, we now have labs with stimulated AI technology where learners can go and study in the exact way it was done earlier on dummy bodies. You can’t go wrong with AI. It reads the X-ray, CT Scan, MRI better than a radiologist,” says Dr. Naveen Talwar, Senior Consultant, Department of Orthopaedics, Fortis Group of Hospitals.

In the next three months, Med Achievers is planning to invest about half a million to one million US dollars to establish 6 centres of a similar format in private and public medical schools in tier 1,2, and 3 cities of India.

“AI is very useful as at the end of the day. It is the most precise way to guide the surgeon at what angle or where the cut has to be made before a joint replacement if I feed in the computer the data of the patient in terms of the X-rays and MRIs,” says Dr. Talwar. A precise surgery will give you more able joints as the longevity of the implant will increase.