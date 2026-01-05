Ahn Sung-ki, South Korean Movie Star, Dubbed 'The Nation's Actor' Passes Away At 74

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Ahn Sung-ki, one of South Korea's top stars with a long 60-year career and a good, friendly public image that won him the nickname "The Nation's Actor," died on Monday. He was 74. Ahn's agency, the Artist Company, and Seoul's Soonchunhyang University Hospital announced his death after a long battle with blood cancer.
"We feel deep sorrow at the sudden, sad news, pray for the eternal rest of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members," the Artist Company said in a statement.
Hematologic or blood cancer is an illness that affects the manufacturing and functionality of blood cells. It commonly starts at the bone marrow where the blood cells are produced and is followed by the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells. These cancerous cells congest normal blood cells diluting the efficiency of the body to resist infection, transport oxygen, and maintain hemorrhaging.
The symptoms can be different about the type, but usually they comprise:
Its cause is not known exactly frequently, however, there are risk factors such as:
The prevention of blood cancer cannot be provided with certainty, but the risk can be minimised by:
Many individuals lead good and long lives with the early detection and proper treatment. During treatment and recovery, emotional support, nutrition and mental care are major factors.
Consult a doctor or physician in case of persistent symptoms, in case of aggravation, or without any apparent cause, e.g. unexplained exhaustion, infections, or loss of weight.
