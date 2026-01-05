Ahn Sung-ki, South Korean Movie Star, Dubbed 'The Nation's Actor' Passes Away At 74

Ahn Sung-ki, one of South Korea's top stars with a long 60-year career and a good, friendly public image that won him the nickname "The Nation's Actor," died on Monday. He was 74. Ahn's agency, the Artist Company, and Seoul's Soonchunhyang University Hospital announced his death after a long battle with blood cancer.

Ahn Sung-ki's Cause of Death

"We feel deep sorrow at the sudden, sad news, pray for the eternal rest of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members," the Artist Company said in a statement.

What Is Blood Cancer?

Hematologic or blood cancer is an illness that affects the manufacturing and functionality of blood cells. It commonly starts at the bone marrow where the blood cells are produced and is followed by the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells. These cancerous cells congest normal blood cells diluting the efficiency of the body to resist infection, transport oxygen, and maintain hemorrhaging.

Common Symptoms of Blood Cancer

The symptoms can be different about the type, but usually they comprise:

Constant tiredness and feebleness Frequent infections Fever or night sweats Unexplained weight loss Easy bruising or bleeding Bone or joint pain Grainy neck and armpits (swollen), groin (swollen). Shortness of breath

Causes and Risk Factors

Its cause is not known exactly frequently, however, there are risk factors such as:

Genetic mutations

Family history of blood cancer

Radiation or exposure to dangerous chemicals (such as benzene).

Smoking

Weakened immune system

Certain viral infections

Can Blood Cancer Be Prevented?

The prevention of blood cancer cannot be provided with certainty, but the risk can be minimised by:

Avoiding tobacco

Reducing the exposure to toxic substances.

Living a healthy lifestyle.

Routine health examinations in case of high risk.

Living With Blood Cancer

Many individuals lead good and long lives with the early detection and proper treatment. During treatment and recovery, emotional support, nutrition and mental care are major factors.

When to See a Doctor?

Consult a doctor or physician in case of persistent symptoms, in case of aggravation, or without any apparent cause, e.g. unexplained exhaustion, infections, or loss of weight.

