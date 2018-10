Who doesn’t want to be young forever! But while that’s not possible, what you can do is look for ways to slow down ageing. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and good diet and exercise habits can go a long way in keeping your heart and other organs, hair, skin and even your mind fresh and active. But a new research has found one natural ingredient, fisetin, occurring naturally in fruits and vegetables that, according to the researchers, can help people live longer. According to the research published in EBioMedicine, fisetin is a member of the flavonoid family. Fisetin has anti-cancer activity Fisetin scavenges free radicals. It is also anti-hyperlipidemic, anti-inflammatory and it has neurotrophic properties (promotes the growth of nervous tissue). According to Laboratory Equipment, fisetin reduces the burden of damaged cells, and extends lifespan and improves health. Here are some natural sources of fisetin:

Strawberries: These have the highest concentration of fisetin. Strawberries are packed with compounds that fight oxidative stress and inflammation and thus help prevent heart disease. Flavonoids called anthocyanins and antioxidants present in strawberries also help prevent the build-up of bad cholesterol that can block your arteries. The Vitamin C content helps us the immunity. Fisetin in strawberries helps enhance memory by stimulating the signalling pathways and according to a research published in Annals of Neurology, eating 2 or more servings of strawberries per week can delay memory decline in ageing women.

Cucumbers: According to researchers at Salk Institute for Biological Studies, fisetin present in cucumbers prevented progressive memory and learning impairments in mice. Cucumbers contain a group of phytonutrients called lignans which have been linked to a lowered risk of cancer. Additionally, the many antioxidants along with Vitamin C, improve your immunity and reduces free radical damage which in turn helps prevent cancer. a compound called sterols can help reduce cholesterol levels.

Some other sources of fisetin include apples, persimmons, grapes and onions.