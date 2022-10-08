After Human Placenta, Microplastics Found In Breast Milk Now

A study has found traces of microplastic in human breast milk. This has raised concern among researchers about its potential health effects on babies.

The study reads, "The evidence of microplastics in human breastmilk, coupled with the previous discovery of these microplastics in human placenta, represents a great concern since it impacts the extremely vulnerable population of infants."

The global use of plastics shows the inevitable human exposure to its by-products, including microplastics which often enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation and dermal contact. The global production of plastics has reached over 350 million tons per year.

The study based in Italy had earlier found microplastics in the human placenta. As per a study researcher, it is crucial to assess ways to reduce exposure to these contaminants during pregnancy and lactation. However, the researchers also stressed that the benefits of breastfeeding are far greater than the disadvantages associated with exposure to microplastics. Hence, the study in no manner must reduce the breastfeeding of children. Reportedly, the expert stressed reducing pollution rather than making people fear breastfeeding.

26 samples showed traces of microplastics

The study Raman Microspectroscopy Detection and Characterisation of Microplastics in Human Breastmilk, based in Italy, took samples of 34 new lactating mothers. Their milk was analyzed by Raman Microspectroscopy and for the first time, microplastic contamination was found in 26 out of 34 samples. The detected microparticles were classified according to their shape, colour, dimensions, and chemical composition. The most abundant MPs were composed of polyethlene, polyvinyl chloride, and polypropylene. Among the parameters analysed were subjects' age, use of personal care products like soaps and lotions, their habits of food consumption and the intake of packaged food material before and after 7 days of delivery. The milk samples containing plastic each had between one and five microparticles. The researchers, writing in the journal Polymers, said their study showed now human exposure to microplastics was 'inevitable'.

From the placenta then to breast milk now

As per the study, the earlier discovery of microplastics found in the human placenta was not clear enough to show that there was any transport of the microplastics to all parts of the body as the placenta forms the interface between the foetus and mother exposed to the environment. The presence of the same in breast milk has proved that microplastics are being transported in the bloodstream to every site of the body.

Not just one source, microplastics are everywhere

The study has found no clearly defined association between the food habits of mothers and the presence of microplastics in breast milk. The researchers have still not found a fixed bodily pathway that could demonstrate the transport of these particles to breast milk. While the lack of association between personal care products and the presence of microplastics in breast milk was explained using the notion that dermal contact is the least possible route of transport, the lack of an established connection with food products, food packaging and the process of ingestion led the researchers to believe that microplastics are now everywhere and their consumption has become inevitable.