After Gambia, Indonesia Now Bans Cough Syrups After 99 Children Die

The ban was announced soon after the Southeast Asian country’s health authorities initiated a probe into the unexplained rise in children suffering from acute kidney injuries

As per some health officials, some cough syrups administered to five-year-olds were proven to contain ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol which shouldn't be present in such quantities

The Indonesian Health authorities have suspended the sale of cough syrups and other liquid medicine after nearly 100 children died this year in the country. The cough syrups banned reportedly contained ingredients that can cause acute kidney injuries (AKI).

The move has just come weeks after the Gambia Cough Syrup tragedy that claimed the lives of nearly 70 children.

Reportedly, Indonesian health officials informed that they had reported nearly 200 cases of AKI in children. Most of the children observed with injuries were under five years of age. The ban was announced soon after the Southeast Asian country's health authorities initiated a probe into the unexplained rise in children suffering from acute kidney injuries. It is still unclear whether the medicines were imported or locally produced.

Not to prescribe any liquid medicines

The Indonesian health ministry as a precaution has asked medical practitioners not to prescribe any cough syrups or liquid medicines for some time. The same has been expected from the drugstores where the syrups will not be sold over the counter until the investigation is over. As per some health officials, some cough syrups administered to five-year-olds were proven to contain ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol which shouldn't be present in such quantities.

What happened in Gambia?

An investigation carried out by health authorities in the Gambia found some association between children dying due to acute kidney injuries and liquid paracetamol being extensively prescribed for fever and pain. As some health authorities reported, several children began to fall sick days after consuming this paracetamol and showed symptoms like fever, inability to pass urine, vomiting, kidney failure and death. This further led to the revelation of nearly 70 children dying after consuming the India-made cough syrup sold there locally. Later the WHO issued an alert about four such cough syrups made in Haryana that were containing toxic compounds associated with kidney damage.

