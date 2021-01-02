After the reports of India approving its first COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the expert panel has approved Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin.’ A new media report revealed that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drug Standard Control Organization on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ for emergency use in India. The final decision on its approval will, however, be taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Also Read - Delhi residents to get free COVID-19 vaccine, says Health Minister

An expert panel approved the emergency use of Covishield vaccine, used to combat coronavirus, on Friday. Notably, the panel recommended emergency licensure for the Serum Institute of India-manufactured ‘Covishield’. It became the first vaccine to secure a recommendation for emergency use in India. The nod of the DCGI is, however, awaited on the recommendation. Also Read - WHO Report: Four types of COVID-19 variants are circulating the globe

What Do We Know About Covaxin?

Covaxin is India’s first COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Hyderabad-based pharma company, Bharat Biotech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. It has been developed with an inactivated strain of the novel coronavirus. The inactivated strain used in this vaccine doesn’t proliferate inside human cells. It prompts the immune system and stimulates its antibody response towards the virus. It is a tried and tested technology used in several vaccines, including seasonal influenza, polio, pertussis, rabies, and Japanese Encephalitis. Also Read - Lymphoma drug outperforms Remdesivir against the COVID-19 virus

America’s Pfizer was the first one to apply for the accelerated approval on December 4, followed by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech on December 6 and 7, respectively.

The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crores elderly above the age of 50 years most of whom have co-morbidities