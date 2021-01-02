After the reports of India approving its first COVID-19 vaccine Covishield the expert panel has approved Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin.’ A new media report revealed that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drug Standard Control Organization on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use in India. The final decision on its approval will however be taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). An expert panel approved the emergency use of Covishield vaccine used to combat coronavirus on Friday. Notably the panel recommended emergency licensure for the Serum Institute of India-manufactured 'Covishield'. It became the first vaccine to secure