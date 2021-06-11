Gujarat-based Meril Diagnostics on Thursday announced that its self-use rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19 CoviFind has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus reliably in infectious individuals and provide accurate results in just 15 minutes. Also the test kit does not require any specific storage or refrigeration and so it can be easily and conveniently distributed the company said in a statement. This indigenously researched and developed test kit can be used for testing symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases as specified by the recent ICMR guidelines.