Gujarat-based Meril Diagnostics on Thursday announced that its self-use rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19, CoviFind, has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus reliably in infectious individuals and provide accurate results in just 15 minutes. Also, the test kit does not require any specific storage or refrigeration, and so it can be easily and conveniently distributed, the company said in a statement.

This indigenously researched and developed test kit can be used for testing symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases as specified by the recent ICMR guidelines. It is highly effective in individuals with mid to high viral load, especially in detecting infection in people who more likely to transmit the disease to others, it noted.

CoviFind Rapid Antigen Test: Price And Availability

The CoviFind test kit for at-home self-testing is priced at ₹250 and will be made available as a single-pack, with additional purchase options including a pack of 3, 5 and 25 tests. Each test kit contains a test device, one sterile nasal swab, and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap. It also has an instructions manual detailing step-by-step procedure on administration, handling and post-use disposal of the test, along with a disposable bag.

Unlike the commonly used nasopharyngeal swab that needs to be inserted 8 to 10 cms into a patient’s nose, Meril’s CoviFind nasal swab is inserted only 2 to 4 cms into the nose. Thus, it reduces discomfort.

CoviFind is to be used alongside the company’s official home testing mobile application, ‘CoviFind App,’ which will be available on Google Play Store anApple App Store once the product hits the market. The self-use test kit will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, the company said.

Meril also plans to run a dedicated website to facilitate direct orders of the test kit by individuals and institutions.

Sanjeev Bhatt, senior vice-president, Corporate Strategy, Meril Diagnostics is hopeful that Meril’s CoviFind test kit will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing. “This will limit the spread of infections, contributing to the nation’s ongoing efforts to quell the second wave of the pandemic. We are committed to producing our indigenously developed self-use test in high volumes to support India’s testing needs,” he added.

CoviSelf and PanBio testing kits for COVID-19

Last week, the ICMR had approved two home-based rapid antigen test kits – CoviSelf manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd and PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device developed by Chicago-based Abbott Rapid Diagnostics. Both these kits are to be used only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases, the manufacturer described in their user manual.

Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, CoviSelf can show results in just 15 minutes. It is priced at ₹250 per kit, and available at chemist shops across India and even on online shopping platforms like Flipkart. PanBio also delivers results in as early as 15 minutes.

The ICMR, however, noted that these Rapid Antigen Testing kits are likely to miss a few positive cases presenting with low viral load. So, it advises symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT to get themselves tested by RTPCR.