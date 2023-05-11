After COVID-19, Mpox No Longer A Global Health Emergency, Declares WHO

According to WHO’s latest report, more than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022.

A few days after WHO declared COVID-19 as no longer a global health emergency, the international health watchdog said on Thursday that it decided to remove the emergency cap from Mpox as well, a viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than a hundred countries.

The WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency of international concern in July 2022. It stood by its decision in November and February.

The WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement following the meeting of the Emergency Committee that was conducted for the fifth time on Wednesday. The Committee acknowledged the progress made in the global response to the international outbreak of pox disease.

The Director General in his opening remarks said: "It has now been one year since we started receiving notification of multiple cases of mpox in European countries and the Americas. In July last year, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the multi-country outbreak of mpox. In total, more than 87 thousand cases and 140 deaths have been reported to WHO, from 111 countries. Due to global mobilization and the rapid response of most countries, we now see steady progress in controlling this outbreak."

As per WHO, though the state of emergency might be over for mpox, the disease continues to pose public health challenges that still require a robust, proactive and sustainable response.

The WHO Director-General said: "The danger of continued transmission is still significant in places with outbreaks, particularly where the modes of transmission are still not well understood. For those who also have untreated HIV infection, there is a particular risk."

He informed further that stigma has been a driving concern in managing this epidemic and continues to hamper access to care for mpox.

According to WHO's latest report, more than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some can become severely ill. Anyone can get the disease.

Recently, the WHO also removed the public health emergency cap from COVID-19.

