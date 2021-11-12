After COVID-19, Kerala Reports Cases of Highly Contagious Norovirus That Causes Diarrhea

After COVID-19, Kerala Reports Cases of Highly Contagious Norovirus That Causes Diarrhea

Getting back to the normal life might just get more delayed as after COVID-19, cases of highly contagious Norovirus reported from Kerala's Wayanad. Read on to know the symptoms and other details of this infection.

After COVID-19, a new virus is now wrecking havoc in India. Thirteen students of a veterinary college in Wayanad in north Kerala have tested positive for the highly contagious Norovirus, an animal-borne disease which is transmitted through contaminated water and food. Warning people to be more vigilant and conscious, Health Minister Veena George on Friday issued new guidelines for the state to intensify preventive activities and to spread awareness about the disease.

Norovirus Spreading In Kerala

In a recent report, the Kerala Health Authorities have stated that after experiencing symptoms of this disease, samples of around 13 students who were living outside a hostel in Kerala's Wayanad city were sent to the NIV centre in Alappuzha for test, which later confirmed the presence of the rare virus in the samples.

Speaking to the media about the reports of the Norovirus cases, Veena George said, "Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic." She further added that the disease can be contained with proper prevention and treatment. "The disease is curable if treated on time. Therefore, everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention."

Symptoms of Norovirus

As discussed above, Norovirus spreads contaminated water and food, some of the common symptoms of this disease are:

Diarrohea

Vomiting and

Stomach pain

However, experts have also stated that this is a curable disease, but being vigilant helps the patient to recover faster.