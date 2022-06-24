After Claiming Lives, Swine Flu Cases Continue To Increase Amid COVID And Monkeypox Scare

After an increase in COVID-19 cases, Ludhiana is facing a double threat with swine flu. The respiratory disease has even claimed a life of a BJP leader in the latest surge.

As COVID cases continue to increase in the country and with speculations of monkeypox cases doing rounds, reports of swine flu infections seem like a nightmare. Amid the rise in cases of coronavirus in Ludhiana, the emergence of the swine flu has come as a double threat to the city. A BJP recently died because of suspected swine flu, while two others tested positive within 15 days.

Sandeep Kumar, 45, was the co-convenor of the legal cell of the BJP and was the first one to die due to swine flu in Ludhiana.

Swine Flu Is Unusual At This Time

Following the slight surge in swine flu cases in India during this season, experts have commented that it is not usual for swine flu cases to appear during this time of the year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), swine flu viruses can spread throughout the year, most outbreaks happen in the late fall and winter, much like human influenza outbreaks do.

Swine Flu Advisory Is Likely To Be Issued Soon

After the emergence of new cases of swine flu in Ludhiana, Civil Surgeon Dr S P Singh said that they might issue an advisory about swine flu in the following days. He claimed that because COVID-19 and swine flu spread through the same mechanism, following COVID guidelines including using masks and avoiding close contact with others would help control both illnesses.

The district had reported 86 cases of swine flu in 2019 and the highest number of deaths in 2017, according to data 5 years. However, no new swine flu cases were reported in the district.

Symptoms To Look Out For

As cases of swine flu increase, the best you can do is look out for the symptoms and take precautions. With that said, here are some of the common symptoms of the H1N1 virus that you should know about:

Fever

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy throat

Cough

Body pain

Chills

Watery, red eyes

Headache

Diarrhoea

Fatigue

Nausea

The symptoms of the infection may develop about 1-3 days after you have been exposed to the virus.