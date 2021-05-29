After cases of black, white and yellow fungus, a new fungal infection has been detected in patients with Covid-19. More than 11,000 cases of black fungus have been reported so far, and Maharashtra and Gujarat are among the worst-hit states. While black fungus infections are increasing in Gujarat, physicians in Vadodara have recorded eight instances of a new fungal condition termed aspergillosis. Also Read - Is Transmission Of Covid Through The Dead Possible? AIIMS Study Reveals

It has been reported that aspergillosis infection is being detected in people who have just recovered from Covid-19. On Thursday, Vadodara reported 262 new cases of black fungus and eight new instances of aspergillosis. The hospital has admitted all eight individuals on the account of the disease. Also Read - More Than 50% Covid Patients Succumb to Death Due To Secondary Infections Like Black Fungus: ICMR

What Is Aspergillosis Infection?

Infection with pulmonary aspergillosis has been found in persons with impaired immunity. Although sinus pulmonary aspergillosis, which is currently being reported in COVID patients, is uncommon. Also Read - Coronavirus Live Updates: India Continues To Be The Second Worst-Hit Country With 27.5 mn Cases

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, aspergillosis is also caused by Aspergillus, a type of mould found all over the world in everything from the air to wet soil and decomposing organic waste. While most kinds of the condition are safe, others may cause a variety of illnesses in humans, ranging from allergic responses to life-threatening invasive illness. Common symptoms of the infection include a stuffy nose, fever, congestion, headache and facial pain. A unique fungal ball composed of fungus fibres, mucus, cells and blood-clotting protein may develop in the sinuses. The infection could spread to other areas, including the brain. It is occasionally associated with bone loss in the facial bones.

What Triggers Aspergillosis Infection In Covid Patients?

A suite of fungal infections, including black, white and yellow fungus has been reported post-Covid-19. The second wave of the Covid-19 was devastating enough, but the onset of these infections is creating a sense of panic among people. With an increase in such infections, a trend health expert believe is triggered by compromised immune system caused by the increased use of steroids to treat coronavirus patients. According to media reports, non-sterile water used to hydrate the oxygen supply is also being blamed for its occurrence.

What About Black Fungus?

The cases of black fungus have been increasing at an alarming rate. Many patients have been readmitted to the hospital as a result of the current medical emergency that arose following coronavirus recovery. More than 11,000 instances of black fungal infection have been documented in the country to date, coupled with two rare occurrences of two novel fungal infection varieties. The fast spread of black fungus produced by a form of mould has forced some governments to designate it as an epidemic in order to keep track of its growth and enact containment measures.

The infection generally begins in the nose and spreads to the eyes and lungs. The black or white fungus is more likely to harm diabetics and the elderly during or after covid, owing to the excessive use of steroids and the continuous use of unsanitary oxygen supply. The antifungal medicine Ampho B is often used to treat this type of illness.