Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the cases of black fungus are increasing in the country. And now four cases of White Fungus, which is being considered even more dangerous than black fungus have been reported in Patna, Bihar. According to reports, one of the patients infected with the white fungus is a known doctor from Patna. It has been reported that this fungus is also spreading fast in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. This new type of fungus is believed to affect the lungs. Also Read - New Strain Of Covid In India Can Affect Children; Know The Signs And Symptoms

White Fungus More Dangerous Than Black Fungus: Experts

As per reports, not many cases have been registered owing to white fungus in the country. However, medical experts are still concerned about the spread of this new virus as they believe it is more dangerous than black fungus. As reported, white fungus affects the lungs, and several other parts of the body, including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth. Also Read - New Antiviral Therapy Shows Promising Results Against All Variants Of Covid-19

White fungus cases were first highlighted by Dr SN Singh, head of PMCH’s microbiology Department, who said that four people are showing Covid symptoms, but they are not infected by a coronavirus. It was after a deep analysis that doctors discovered that these patients were infected by white fungus. According to experts, performing HRCT to examine mucus culture can help detect white fungus. Also Read - Black Fungus or Mucormycosis: Dos and don’ts, symptoms and treatment

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, this type of fungi lives in the environment. It can be found in soil, leaves, compost piles, etc. Experts believe that people with weak immunity, diabetics and those taking steroids are more likely to develop the complication.

However, Black Fungus Is Still A Major Concern

Black or mucormycosis is a fungal infection that is caused by a fungus called mucor. It is a fungal infection that mainly affects patients with Covid-19, or who are recovering from the coronavirus. In the light of rising cases of black fungus, the Union Health Ministry issued new guidelines to make it a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The health authority said in a statement, “All Government and private health facilities, medical colleges should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW & ICMR.”

An anti-fungal intravenous injection was approved by the Drug Controller General of India in March this year as a medical intervention in patients with Mucormycosis. It has been reported that this is the only drug effective against the disease. It costs Rs 3500 and is to be administered every day for up to eight weeks.