As states witness, an increased number of black fungus cases, a more dangerous yellow fungus infection has been reported in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. So far, only one case of yellow fungus has been reported but is believed to be more perilous than black and white fungus. As per the report by DNA, the patient is presently being treated at the hospital, run by renowned ENT physician Brij Pal Tyagi.

Causes Of Yellow fungus

Yellow fungal infection is primarily caused by poor hygiene. It is critical to clean up the enclosure around your home and keep it as clear as possible. Remove old food and faeces as soon as possible to aid prevent the growth of microorganism and fungus.

As per reports, it is important to check the humidity levels of the home as they can stimulate the growth of microorganisms and fungus. The ideal humidity level is from 30% to 40%. Notably, dealing with low humidity is easier than dealing with high wetness.

Symptoms Of Yellow Fungus

The symptoms of yellow fungus include fatigue, weight loss, or a loss of appetite. As a result, more severe yellow fungal symptoms may include leakage of pus. It may even slow down the healing of wounds. It also causes sunken eyes, organ failure, and finally necrosis. Yellow fungus is a fatal condition since it originates within the body. It is vital to get medical attention as soon as you notice any symptoms.

According to the report, the only treatment for Yellow Fungus is Amphotericin B injection, which is a broad-spectrum antifungal medicine.

Meanwhile, Black Fungus Cases Continue To Increase

It was only a few days ago that the cases of white fungus surfaced that alerted people, especially those with Covid-19 infection. Even though there haven’t been many occurrences of white fungus in the country, medical experts are concerned about the spread of this new virus, believing that white fungus is more dangerous than black fungus.

Black fungus cases too are on a rise in the country. According to an IANS report, India has reported at least 8,848 cases of mucormycosis. According to a report by Hindustan Times, at least 219 individuals in the country have died as a result of the black fungus. However, there are no official figures on the number of deaths due to black fungus in the country.