As states witness an increased number of black fungus cases a more dangerous yellow fungus infection has been reported in Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh. So far only one case of yellow fungus has been reported but is believed to be more perilous than black and white fungus. As per the report by DNA the patient is presently being treated at the hospital run by renowned ENT physician Brij Pal Tyagi. Causes Of Yellow fungus Yellow fungal infection is primarily caused by poor hygiene. It is critical to clean up the enclosure around your home and keep it as clear as possible.