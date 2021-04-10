With COVID-19 vaccinations going on across the world, there have been a steady flow of reports about possible side-effects, some serious and fatal, among people who received the jab. However, experts are divided as to why this is happening and, so far, no conclusive evidence seems to point at a cause. Many contradictory studies have also surfaced regarding vaccine side-effects. Now, another vaccine has come under the scanner. Europe’s medicines watchdog said it was reviewing reports of rare blood clots in four people who received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson. In a statement, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee had started a review to assess reports of thromboembolic events, which occurred through the formation of blood clots and resulted in the obstruction of a vessel in people who received the Janssen jab, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Also Read - Amid Covid-19 surge in Delhi, 20 doctors test Covid positive at AIIMS

One dies in clinical trials

Of the four serious cases of “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets,” three occurred in the United States, which had started the vaccine’s rollout, while the fourth occurred during a clinical trial. One person died as a result. However, the EMA has said that it was not yet clear if there was a link between the vaccine and the reported conditions. It also added that its safety committee would decide if regulatory action, such as label changes, was needed. Also Read - Scientists report more infections in kids during the '2nd wave' of Covid

Vaccine administered only in US so far

The single-dose Janssen vaccine is currently only administered in the US under an emergency use authorization. The jab was authorized in the European Union (EU) in March, but the rollout has not started yet in any EU member state. It also said it had expanded its investigation into AstraZeneca’s jab following reports of a bleeding condition. Also Read - Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till Further Orders: Arvind Kejriwal Amid COVID-19 Surge

Capillary leak syndrome fallout of AstraZeneca shot

The EMA also said on Friday it was probing possible links between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and five reported cases of capillary leak syndrome in people who received the vaccine. The condition, in which blood leaks from the smallest blood vessels into muscles and body cavities, is characterized by swelling and a drop in blood pressure. Earlier this week, the EMA confirmed a possible link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots.

Common side-effects of the Janssen jab

This vaccine is currently approved only in the US for emergency use. The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for this vaccine in February this year for people aged 18 years and older. The most common side effects reported by recipients were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of these side effects occurred within 1-2 days following vaccination and were mild to moderate in severity and lasted for 1-2 days.

(With inputs from IANS)