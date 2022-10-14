After AIIMS, Safdarjung Tightens On Entry Of Unauthorized Agents To Stop Patient Exploitation

The order has also released a mail address where unauthorized agents can be reported

The center-run hospital has asked the staff to wear designated uniforms and display ID cards during working hours to ensure easy recognition of these agents within the campus.

Days after AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) alerted the staff to report any unauthorized agents on the campus, the Safdarjung hospital authorities have come up with a similar notice. The hospital administration has instructed the staff members to report any suspicious agents or touts present within the campus. Reportedly, these agents redirect patients to private laboratories, radiology centers, and dispensaries.

The center-run hospital has asked the staff to wear designated uniforms and display ID cards during working hours to ensure easy recognition of these agents within the campus. This move will help identify touts or agents who reportedly exploit patients by taking monetary advantage from them on some pretext or another.

The order passed by Medical Superintendent B L Sherwal read: "In addition, the staff working in operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs."

Informing confidentially

The order has asked the doctors, nurses, and other staff members to report unauthorized members or private agents on the campus to the medical superintendent. The order has also released a mail address where unauthorized agents can be reported.

Action against not reporting

As per the order, if any unauthorized person is found on the campus, then the area-in-charges like the senior resident doctor, nursing officer, security guard and other department-related staff shall be held responsible. The order also warned of disciplinary action against respective staff members if the touts are found freely roaming in any area of the hospital campus. All department heads have been asked to ensure that all waiting lists are tended to.

Minimal invasive life-saving techniques

The government-run hospital is also gaining some attention for finding minimal invasive life-saving procedures for patients suffering from stroke, postpartum haemorrhage, road accidents and other life-threatening conditions. Recently, a one-day conference on minimally invasive procedures in interventional radiology was conducted at the hospital for the very first time on Sunday. The hospital is using a novel minimally invasive procedure for providing immediate and long-term relief for patients with osteoarthritis.

You may like to read