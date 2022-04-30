Post 4 Miscarriages, COVID-19 Re-Infection, Mumbai Women Delivers Healthy Baby

Reha Solanki with her newborn baby

Meet the woman who fought all odds and delivered a healthy baby boy at a Mumbai hospital through a Caesarian section.

Current data suggests that women who are pregnant are at increased risk of severe illness with COVID-19. Coronavirus infections during pregnancy has also been associated with an increased likelihood of preterm birth, and adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes. Now, imagine the condition of a woman who was able to conceive again after four miscarriages, but got infected with Covid 19 twice during her fifth pregnancy.

Meet the 31-year-old woman who fought all odds and delivers a healthy baby boy at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central through a Caesarian section.

The patient, Reha Solanki, has been married since the past 7.5 years, and conceived spontaneously 5 times, with four miscarriages. Considering her previous losses, this was a very high-risk pregnancy. The couple had undergone several genetic tests of which they had been diagnosed as carriers of Achondrogenesis Type 1A (Achondrogenesis refers to a group of fatal genetic disorders that affect the development of bones and cartilages). Then she got infected by Covid 19 twice during her fifth pregnancy, once in the 2nd month and once in the 6th month and later she suffered from bell's palsy.

TRENDING NOW

Timely "Os tightening" saved both the mother and the child

Talking about this complicated case, Dr Indrani Salunkhe, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central said, "It was a complex pregnancy considering the medical history of the patient and her history of recurrent miscarriages along with history of Covid 19 infection."

"Efforts were taken to prevent preterm labour by a timely procedure called "Os tightening" which prevented her from aborting. Following this procedure, the patient was hospitalised till term for safe confinement," she added.

Another challenge was to increase the baby weight as the mother was vegetarian. According to the doctors there, a meticulous diet high in vegetarian sources of protein was given to the patient. She was also given injections every week for preventing preterm pain and to improve the baby's lung maturity. At nine months, a decision was taken to deliver the baby by a Caesarian section. The baby cried immediately after birth bringing a smile on everyone 's face in the OT.

You may like to read

Although the parents are carriers of Achondrogenesis fortunately the baby is not a carrier of this disorder, Dr Salunkhe said. However, she emphasizes that the involvement of a genetic counselor in such cases is crucial.

What you need to do to avoid complications during pregnancy?

Delighted mother Reha said "We had lost all hopes of becoming parents and had many hurdles in this pregnancy. During my 4 miscarriages, I had gone through a mental stress whether from society or from my own family members. The day god blessed us with a healthy boy and when we held him close, I felt, that God always gives another chance and that we should not lose hope."

Dr Salunkhe highlighted that the medical history of the couple and prenatal checkups play an important role in avoiding complications during pregnancy. These checkups help the doctor to advise the right kind of medication, food and guide the couple until delivery, she added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES