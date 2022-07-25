African Swine Flu Grips Kerala To Hyderabad Man Developing Monkeypox Symptoms: Top Health Headlines

African Swine Flu Grips Kerala To Hyderabad Man Developing Monkeypox Symptoms: Top Health Headlines

Health Headlines of the Day: From African swine flu to monkeypox, Take a quick look at the top headlines of the day.

Another monkeypox case? Another man with suspected monkeypox has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. India reported the fourth case of the monkeypox virus earlier last week, however, the government has warned that the virus can spread rapidly across the country if proper precautions are not taken. Apart from monkeypox, swine flu and tomato fever are also becoming a health threat in the country. Take a quick look at the top headlines of the day: Telangana Man Develops Monkeypox Symptoms Read more about the monkeypox virus HERE. In a recent report, the government on Monday said that a man with suspected symptoms of monkeypox has been admitted to the government-run Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. According to the reports, the 40-year-old man, who came to his home town Kamareddy from Kuwait on July 6, developed mild symptoms such as fever. Then he approached a private hospital last week after he developed rashes on his body.

African Swine Flu In Kerala

Amid all the concerns over monkeypox and COVID-19 spread in India, Kerala has reported the spread of the African swine flu. According to the reports, as many as 190 pigs have been culled so far in two pig farms after African swine flu was reported in Kerala's Wayanad district. Read more about the African swine flu HERE.

India Logs Over 20,000 COVID Cases In One Day

On Monday, India logged a total of 20,279 new Covid-19 cases bringing the country's overall Covid tally to 4,38,88,755. The active cases increased to 1,52,200. Also in the same period, there were 36 additional fatalities which took the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,26,033. The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said in the latest data. Stay updated with all the breaking news stories HERE.

Monkeypox Virus Can Affect You Lungs

The highly contagious monkeypox virus can also affect the lungs in severe (rare) cases. The virus infection is currently spreading rapidly across the countries, giving fresh threats to health workers. A recent study has revealed how the virus might damage the lungs during infection. Yes, you read that right. In severe (rare) cases, monkeypox virus infection can damage the lungs and further lead to severe health conditions. Read more about how monkeypox affects your lungs HERE.

Swine Flu Virus Can Exacerbate Chronic Illnesses In Patients

Swine flu cases are recently on the rise in Mumbai. The city has recorded almost 62 cases this year including the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Two people have also succumbed to the HINI influenza virus last week. Usually, people who get infected with the swine flu virus have mild symptoms and they heal without any medications. But, for people suffering from a chronic illness, this virus can worsen their condition or even kill them. Read more about swine flu fever HERE.

Sri Lanka Witnesses A Surge In COVID-19 And Dengue Simultaneously

Dengue and COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan health ministry has strictly urged people to follow COVID health protocols like wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance. With the sudden spike in cases, the Health Secretary has asked people to get the fourth jab as soon as possible and to get back to the habit of washing hands and sanitizing regularly. Sri Lanka has offered three jabs to its population. Read more about dengue fever HERE.

