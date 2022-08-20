live

African Swine Fever Detected In Punjab, Japanese Encephalitis Reaches Mizoram, COVID-19 Count Drops In Delhi

Panjab bans inter-state movement of any pig or products after African Swine Fever detected in Patiala. Find the latest health news here:

African swine fever has been detected in swine samples collected from Patiala in Punjab. The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed the result, after which Punjab has been declared as "controlled area." Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda villages under Patiala district are identified as the epicentre of the disease, according to the state's Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The state government has issued a notification in this regard, and inter-state movement of any pig or products has been banned.

Meanwhile, there is a decline in Covid-19 cases across the country. Delhi on Friday registered 1,417 against 1,964 recorded on the previous day. The number of deaths also came down to three on Friday from eight on Thursday, as per the Delhi health bulletin.

