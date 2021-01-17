Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing kickstarting the process in over 3006 centres across states and union territories. The government is targeting 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase of the world largest Covid-19 vaccination drive. Manish Kumar a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital received the first Covid-19 vaccine amid a huge media frenzy and in the presence of health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr VK Paul a senior member of NITI Aayog were