A recent study has stated that young adults who increased their social media usage are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months. Compared to the participants of the study who used social media for less than 120 minutes per day young adults who used more than 300 minutes per day are 2.8 times as likely to become depressed within six months. LINK BETWEEN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE AND DEPRESSION The study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine shows a link between social media usage and depression over time. We know from other large studies that depression and