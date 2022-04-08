Adults Above 18 Years Can Get Covid Precaution Dose At Private Vaccination Centres: Health Ministry

India recorded 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from the previous day.

If you're above 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then you are eligible for the precaution dose, or booster dose as it is known in other countries.

Where can you get the Covid precaution dose? The Covid precaution dose will be made available to all 18 plus population group at private vaccination centres from Sunday (April 10), the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.

This facility will be available in all private vaccination centres, it added.

However, free vaccination programme for first and second dose as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population will continue at govt vaccination centres. The programme would be accelerated, the ministry said in its release.

COVID vaccination drive in India

According to the health ministry, so far, about 96 per cent of all 15 plus population in the country has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab while about 83 per cent of 15 plus population has received both the doses.

In addition, more than 2.4 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population group. Moreover, around 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have received the first dose vaccine against the virus.

Overall, 185.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload currently stands at 11,492, active cases stand at 0.03 per cent and recovery rate at 98.76 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the country recorded 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from the previous day (1,033 infections were reported on Thursday). During the same period, 43 Covid-19 deaths were registered, taking the overall death toll to 5,21,573.