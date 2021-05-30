Singer Adnan Sami revealed on Saturday that he had received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The 49-year-old musician also shared a picture of him getting the vaccine in a hospital. “2nd Dose Done! Get yourself Vaccinated & return back to your normal life my lovelies!! Stay Safe!” he wrote on Instagram. The singer had received his first vaccine on April 17 and shared the image of the same with a caption that said “Got my “Microchip” vaccination done.” On Sunday morning the next day after getting the second jab Adnan shared a note for all the “Pseudo Delusionals” on