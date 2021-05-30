Adnan Sami says the only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves vaccinated.

Singer Adnan Sami revealed on Saturday that he had received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The 49-year-old musician also shared a picture of him getting the vaccine in a hospital. "2nd Dose Done! Get yourself Vaccinated & return back to your normal life my lovelies!! Stay Safe!" he wrote on Instagram. The singer had received his first vaccine on April 17 and shared the image of the same with a caption that said, "Got my "Microchip" vaccination done."

On Sunday morning, the next day after getting the second jab, Adnan shared a note for all the "Pseudo Delusionals" on Instagram. He is asking people to stop obsessing over which vaccine to take and take whatever vaccine is available.

Adnan's note reads, "There's this obsession of asking everybody which vaccine did you take?' And then they go on to say… Oh I'm waiting for such and such vaccine…or…I'm waiting for that ONE dose vaccine etc etc!! "Listen 'Sherlocks', if you have a headache, you will take whichever medication you can lay your hands on… This is not a frickin restaurant. .. It's a crisis and it's life threatening — Take whatever is available and get safe ASAP!! Period!"

Vaccination gives Adnan Sami ‘a very secured feeling’

The singer also feels the only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED. So, he encourages everyone to get the shot to return to normal life. “I got myself vaccinated. It’s a very secured feeling…I strongly urge everyone to go out there & do the same,” he said after he got his first vaccine shot in April.

Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine, says Adnan Sami

Are you also a “Pseudo Delusional” waiting for a specific vaccine or that one dose vaccine? Here is message for you from Adnan Sami. “All vaccines are good for your protection, said the British-born singer and music composer.

And if you’re worried about the side effects, the singer stated, “even an age old tested ‘aspirin’ can have side effects but you don’t read about it because it’s no longer ‘news worthy’!!”

“Some people are allergic to ‘mushrooms’… There will always be some people out there reacting adversely to something- we’re all different! You hear about the vaccines because it’s a hot topic right now, so do not let that deter you from doing the right thing!”

“Planes & cars crash, but will you stop flying or driving? Besides, simply put, the vaccine is our protection against death!! Choose LIFE!!” added Adnan Sami.