Administration Of Third Precautionary Covid-19 Dose To Begin From Monday: New Registration Not Needed

Those above 60 with comorbidities are also not required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose.

India will start the vaccination process of third precautionary Covid-19 dose for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens from Monday (January 10), as it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. For precautionary dose, no new registration is needed. Beneficiaries who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any vaccination centre, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It said that the online appointment facility will start from Saturday evening, while on site appointment for precautionary dose will start from January 10. Beneficiaries can register for the precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

Precautionary or the third dose will be the same vaccine as was given to the beneficiaries previously as primary doses. During a press briefing on Wednesday, NITI Aayog member Dr V.K. Paul had said that those who have received primary two doses of Covaxin will receive Covaxin as precautionary doses and those who have earlier received Covishield will given Covishield only.

TRENDING NOW

Doctor's Certificate Not Needed For Precaution Dose

Those above 60 with comorbidities would not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose, the Health Ministry had earlier said.

However, these group of beneficiaries are advised to consult their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose.

As per the health ministry guidelines, the precautionary dose would be given after 9 months of taking the second dose of the vaccine i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

You may like to read

India began COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age-group of 15-18 years from 3rd January 2022. The younger beneficiaries are given Covaxin only, as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18. For those under this age-group, they can register on Co-WIN as well as onsite.

So far, India has administered a total of 1,50,61,92,903 Covid-19 vaccine doses. In a series of tweets on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone of Covid-19 vaccinations. He also appealed to people to continue following all COVID-19 related protocols.

RECOMMENDED STORIES