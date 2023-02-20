live

Adenovirus Alert Issued In Kolkata, West Bengal: The Virus Can Damage Respiratory System, Says Expert

The virus travels through the air. As per studies, when adenovirus-infected humans sneeze or cough, the respiratory droplets carrying the virus fly into the air and fall on surfaces.

Amid rising fears about the Marburg virus outbreak in India, the health authority of West Bengal has announced that the state is in the grip of another deadly virus infection that affects the respiratory system after entering the body of the individual. Cases of adenovirus infections are on the rise in Kolkata since January. Taking cognizance of the situation, the health professionals of the state have been instructed to remain extra cautious about the flu-like symptoms in kids. As per the experts, adenovirus infections is mainly circulating among kids, and most of the infected children have complained about symptoms that are very much similar to cold and flu.

Kolkata | As on Feb 18, total 115 patients admitted with respiratory issues. Patients in ICU/HDU with respiratory problems - 22 (5 paediatric). Most adults suffering from adenovirus, non-COVID coronavirus, influenza, para influenza, rhinovirus, pneumococcus & RSV: AMRI Hospitals ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

"As on Feb 18, total 115 patients were admitted with respiratory issues. Patients in ICU/HDU with respiratory problems - 22 (5 paediatric). Most adults suffering from adenovirus, non-COVID coronavirus, influenza, para influenza, rhinovirus, pneumococcus & RSV," ANI quoted AMRI Hospital.

What is Adenovirus Infection? According to experts, adenovirus is a kind of virus that can infect the eyes, urinary and respiratory systems, as well as the lungs and intestines. Some of the symptoms associated with this virus infection are -- fever, coughing, sore throat, and diarrhea. It can spread when an infected person coughs and sneezes.

