Add These 5 Nutrients To Your Diet That Helps Reduce Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps can be extremely uncomfortable, but eating the right foods might make it ease the pain. Here's what our expert recommends.

Dealing with periods is one stressful thing a woman can ever experience. With all the stress, pain, and bloating, periods never come in handy. While many women do not even know what these cramps feel like, many other females feel them on a very different level where it becomes torturous to the point where some could not even get out of their beds which is an extreme level of period pain.

Once in a while, every woman in her life wanted to use pain relief medications to ease the pain of the cramps. But consuming the medications can be harmful to the body as during menstruation a female body becomes weak because of all the blood excretion which leads to a decrease in estrogen levels. Due to this, there can be so many side effects such as nausea, vomiting, acid reflux, dizziness, and severe stomach pain after.

Nutrients To Reduce Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps happen when the prostaglandins, a hormone-shaped substance makes the uterus walls contract and expands their lining which leads to severe pain. To ease the pain naturally is a better way to deal with the suffering. Drinking plenty of water is one way to fight against the pain. Consuming tons of water, taking proper nutrients, and maintaining a proper healthy diet during menstruation is necessary. Here today, let's discuss the 5 Nutrients that you should include in your diet to reduce menstrual cramps.

Iron

During the menstrual cycle, a woman loses 10 to 35ML of blood and losing this much blood leads to iron deficiency which causes anaemia. Anaemia can make you feel nauseous and even weak. Intake of iron helps in increasing the haemoglobin and ferritin levels. And with a higher intake of iron-rich food, the serotonin in the brain also increases which helps in reducing the pain and emotional breakdown. Dark chocolate, tofu, and sunflower seeds are some of the rich-iron food.

Magnesium

Food with rich magnesium helps in reducing anxiety, stress, and tension and also improves the sleeping problem. The magnesium helps in relaxing the uterine muscles, because of which the cramps occur. It is preferred to take rich magnesium food such as spinach, almonds, and bananas as they highly help in reducing the cramps.

Fibre

With all the pain of cramps, mood swings and headaches, most women feel bloated all the time when they deal with their menstruation cycle. During those tough times, consuming plenty of fibre-rich food can be really helpful for fighting those cramps and bloating issues. Fibre-rich food blocks the reabsorption of estrogen, which also reduces the menstrual cramps and also regulates the bowel movement throughout the periods. Apples, Chia seed, and sweet potatoes are some rich fibre foods.

Vitamin B

Mainly when it comes to menstruation, cramps are one thing that a woman never wants. It is not easy to get rid of all the pain and stress. But with the intake of vitamin B-12, eases the pain and also reduces the sense of laziness and tiredness. Consume food like eggs, fish, liver and peanuts as they are rich in vitamin B.

Calcium

The estrogen in women's bodies changes reluctantly throughout the menstruation cycle and so is the calcium. If the body lacks calcium it cannot produce this like any other nutrient, so it is a must to consume more calcium-rich food which deals with period cramps and the sense of bloating, mood swings and even fatigue.

Menstrual cramps and the pain that women go through are severe pain that they feel in their lower abdomen. One can start having period cramps early when they start menstruating till the date when they have their menopause which sums up to around 10 years of your life you suffer from severe pain and stress. It is necessary for a woman to consume a healthy diet during menstruation to live a long and happy life.

(The article is contributed by Nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, Founder of Health Before Wealth)