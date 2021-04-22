Amid the acute oxygen crisis in the capital the Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Centre why it was not waking up to reality and directed it to immediately provide oxygen to the hospitals in the city. During the hearing of a plea by a hospital group which had flagged oxygen crisis in two of its hospitals this afternoon a bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said: Why Centre is not waking up to the gravity of the situation? We are shocked and dismayed hospitals are running out of oxygen but steel plants are running. The bench