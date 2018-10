Acute kidney injury is a fatal condition without any specific treatment. Moreover, it causes a build-up of waste products in the blood and an imbalance of fluids throughout the body which can make your life miserable. Hence, you will be unable to carry out your daily chores easily. It deteriorates your quality of life and can give you a tough time by lowering your productivity.

Reportedly, according to Jessica Kendrick from the University of Colorado in the US, acute kidney injury, even with complete renal recovery, is linked to an increased risk of dementia which can be termed as a loss of memory.

Acute kidney injury is an abrupt decline in kidney function. One may suffer from it due to major surgeries or severe infections and is tied to with long-term health problems including the development of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. Reportedly, according to researchers, the fatal condition is also linked with acute neurologic complications, but the long-term consequences of acute kidney injury on brain health are not clear yet.

Reportedly, the team analyzed information on 2,082 patients without a prior history of dementia for this particular study. This study observed that more patients with acute kidney injury developed dementia (7 per cent versus 2.3 per cent). Patients suffering from acute kidney injury had more than a three-fold higher risk of developing dementia when compared to those without the condition.

Reportedly, according to a previous study by the researchers from Harvard University, oral intake of vitamin B3 could prevent acute kidney injury.

Reportedly, according to Kendrick, further studies are needed to establish the long-term cognitive consequences of acute kidney injury.