Study suggests that patients with acute heart failure are at a higher risk of dying if they get COVID-19.

COVID-19, which primarily affects the respiratory ailments, behaves in an unpredictable manner. Moreover, people who suffer from comorbidities are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. The disease that has infected more than eight crore people globally has killed 1,894,990 in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have been trying to contemplate how coronavirus affects people with health conditions. Now, a new study has confirmed that patients with acute heart failure nearly double their risk of dying if they get COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccinations may start by Jan 11-12 in India: Shots to be dispatched by Thursday

For the study, the team examined referral rates for acute heart failure during the pandemic and 30-day mortality. The analysis included 283 patients with the conditon. Two-thirds of the patients had chronic heart failure and presented with acute deterioration. There was a substantial, but statistically non-significant, drop in admissions for acute heart failure during the pandemic. Also Read - Covid-19 likely to have a negative impact on the brain in the long run: Study

A total of 164 patients were admitted in the eight weeks before-Covid compared to 119 patients after-Covid – a 27 per cent reduction. The 30-day mortality rate of patients with acute heart failure nearly doubled during the pandemic. Some 11 per cent of patients in the before-Covid group died within 30 days compared to 21 per cent of the after-Covid group. Also Read - Protective immunity against novel coronavirus may last for over years: Study

Doctors Warn Heart Failure Patients To Be Extra Careful

Lead researcher Amardeep Dastidar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at North Bristol NHS Trust and Bristol Heart Institute, UK, said that officials should prioritise heart failure patients for COVID-19 vaccination once it is available. Meanwhile, “heart failure patients of all ages should be considered a high-risk group and be advised to maintain social distance and wear a face mask to prevent infection,” he added.

What Is Heart Failure?

It refers to progressive weakening of the heart’s pump function with symptoms of breathlessness, ankle swelling and fatigue. Sudden and severe worsening of symptoms is called acute heart failure. It is a medical emergency and requires admission to hospital for intravenous medication and intensive monitoring.

Symptoms Of Heart Failure

The typical symptoms of the condition include:

Shortness of breath

Swollen legs

Loss of appetite

Sudden weight gain

Excessive fatigue

Persistent coughing

Heart palpitations

Abdominal swelling

Protruding neck veins

Irregular pulse

How To Reduce The Risk Of Heart Diseases?

Causes of heart diseases include smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, air pollution, and rare medical conditions. Studies have suggested that heart diseases can be avoided by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. Here are some ways to mitigate the risk:

Eat more foods rich in vitamin D

Soak in the sun for some natural vitamin D

Quit smoking

Be physically active

Manage your blood cholesterol

Maintain a healthy weight

(with inputs from IANS)