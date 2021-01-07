COVID-19 which primarily affects the respiratory ailments behaves in an unpredictable manner. Moreover people who suffer from comorbidities are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. The disease that has infected more than eight crore people globally has killed 1894990 in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic scientists have been trying to contemplate how coronavirus affects people with health conditions. Now a new study has confirmed that patients with acute heart failure nearly double their risk of dying if they get COVID-19. For the study the team examined referral rates for acute heart failure during the pandemic