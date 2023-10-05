Actress Sridevi's Death: Boney Kapoor Reveals She Used To Have Blackouts Due To Low-Salt Diet

Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi was on a low-salt diet at the time of her death in 2018. Her extreme diet even caused her blood pressure to drop and occasionally caused her to go unconscious.

Actor Sridevi's Death: An era ended with the death of Bollywood's beloved actress Sridevi on 24 February 2018. After almost 5years, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor opened up about what actually went wrong with the actress and her health.

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor, the husband of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, revealed that she used to experience blackouts due to her diet which was mainly low-salt. The actress was following this diet for a long time, which led to health deterioration, and eventually collapsed her system. Boney Kapoor also revealed that she starved herself frequently and had an extremely rigid diet, which caused her blood pressure to drop and occasionally caused her to go unconscious.

Sridevi's Death: Actress Was On a Strict No-Salt Diet

Speaking to the media in an interview, Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi was on a low-salt diet at the time of her death in 2018. He also said that the actress was warned about the health consequences of this diet and the dangers that it can add to her life. "I had warned her about the dangers of following such a strict diet, but she did not take me seriously," Boney Kapoor is quoted as saying.

The controversy around Kapoor's remarks has centered on the perils of severe dieting and the significance of preserving a good balance of nutrients in the diet. The disorder hyponatremia, which is characterized by low levels of sodium in the blood, has been linked to an overly low-salt diet, according to medical professionals. Hyponatremia can result in a wide range of signs and symptoms, including headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, seizures, and even coma.

In this article, we take an in-depth look into what may happen inside the body when there is no salt in the diet for a long time.

No-Sodium Diet: What Happens Inside Your Body When You Follow This?

Salt is considered bad for the health, but it is when you consume it excessively. Yes, you are thinking right! Your body doesn't need too much salt, but a little amount of salt is important for the body to function well. Wondering how salt helps in keeping the body healthy?

In a recent report, the Organisation (WHO) has recommended that an adult must add 5gm of added salt to their daily diet. We asked experts to highlight the health effects of following a zero-sodium diet. Here's what the expert has to say:

Long-term low-salt dietary practices can result in hyponatremia, a medical disorder. Hyponatremia can be lethal in extreme circumstances. Because of this, it's crucial to seek medical advice before beginning any new diet, especially if you have any underlying health issues.

Extreme Dieting Side Effects: What To Know

What happens when you follow extreme dieting? Extreme dieting can harm one's mental health in addition to its detrimental effects on physical health. Excessive dieting can cause anxiety, despair, and food obsession in some people. They could also form unhealthy relationships with exercise and eating.

Disclaimer: We suggest that one should always speak with the doctor if he/she has any concerns about weight or general health. A doctor can assist in creating a diet and fitness regimen that is wholesome and enduring and also comes with mild to zero negative impacts on health.

Here are some pointers for keeping up a balanced diet and avoiding the risks associated with excessive dieting:

Follow a healthy diet that consists of all the foods from each category. Limit processed foods, sweetened beverages, and bad fats. Eat lots of fresh produce, whole grains, and fruits. Eat a diet high in lean protein. Obtain enough liquids. Do not adhere to severe diets or fad diets. If you are worried about your weight or general health, talk to your doctor.

Point To Note: Additionally, it's crucial to keep in mind that each person is unique, so what works for one person might not work for another. Speak with your doctor or a registered dietitian to identify the best healthy eating and activity program for you.

