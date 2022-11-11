Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies of Heart Attack at 46, He Collapsed In Gym

In a shocking incident, famous television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday at the age of 46, following a heart attack while working out. Surryavanshi is known for his roles in shows like 'Kkusum' and 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'.
According to the reports, Surryavanshi died while working out at a gym at 11 am. Following the attack, he was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. He is survived by his wife, Alesia Raut, and two children.
Actor Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram and wrote, "Kya bolu main (what can I say)... this is shocking, numbing and just too said!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand prayers and strength to the family".