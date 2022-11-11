Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies of Heart Attack at 46, He Collapsed In Gym

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies of Heart Attack at 46

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died while working out at a gym on Friday.

In a shocking incident, famous television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday at the age of 46, following a heart attack while working out. Surryavanshi is known for his roles in shows like 'Kkusum' and 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'.

According to the reports, Surryavanshi died while working out at a gym at 11 am. Following the attack, he was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. He is survived by his wife, Alesia Raut, and two children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salil Ankola (@salilankola)

Actor Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram and wrote, "Kya bolu main (what can I say)... this is shocking, numbing and just too said!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand prayers and strength to the family".

Take a look at the actor's workout routine:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

In another video, the actor had given his fans a sneak peek into his arms workout routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

Here's a video of the actor's legs workout day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

In another video, the actor shared his in-between-shoot workout. The actor captioned the video - "Working out in between breaks while shooting.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

The actor has always been a fitness enthusiast. Take a look at the post HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

More details are awaited...

