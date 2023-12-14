Actor Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack Post Welcome To The Jungle Shoot, Undergoes Angioplasty

In a shocking development, Shreyas Talpade collapsed on Thursday evening after suffering a heart attack after finishing Welcome to the Jungle shoot in Mumbai.

Noted Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening and underwent angioplasty on Friday at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area. He is 47. As per reports, the hospital has confirmed that the angioplasty was conducted at around 10 pm earlier today and shared that he is doing fine now.

According to the report, Shreyas was on the set the whole day and was fine. He was joking around on the set and he also shot some action sequences. Speaking to the media, a close source of the actor said that after finishing the shoot, the actor went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. Later, he was rushed to the hospital when he started experiencing chest aches and breathlessness.

47-year-old Talpade is an acclaimed actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema, and he gained popularity for essaying the role of a specially-abled athlete in the 2005 film 'Iqbal', also starring Naseeruddin Shah.

Warning Signs of a Heart Attack: Listen to Your Body's Whispers

Heart attacks are becoming common among the youngsters. In the last few months, several incidences have been reported from across the country where such young lives were found as the victim of this cardiac health problem. Sudden heart attacks come without any signs and symptoms, however, sometimes the body gives you enough signals that indicate the trouble happening inside your heart. Here are some of the heart attack signs that your body will give before you collapse:

Extreme sweating Chest pain Breathing issues Pain in the upper part of the body, including your jaw. Cold sweat Nausea or lightheadedness Fatigue or unusual tiredness Pain in the arms, back, jaw, or neck Palpitations or irregular heartbeat

Heart Attack Prevention Tips: How To Protect Your Heart?

It is important to note that the risk of suffering a heart attack increases as the temperature drops. Therefore, winter heart care tips are important to consider. Here is a list of things that you can do to keep your heart safe and healthy:

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle Manage your blood sugar levels Manage your weight Manage your cholesterol levels Include regular exercises in your routine Follow a balanced diet, and Keep stress at management

Talk to your doctor about your individual risk factors and discuss preventive measures.

