Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in Kolkata with breathing issues and high fever after insect bite during Prabhas' film shoot

Noted actor Rajesh Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering an insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film starring Prabhas at Ramoji Film City.

Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised.

Rajesh Sharma Health Updates: Renowned Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised with high fever and severe breathing issues on Wednesday. According to the reports, he was bitten by an insect during Prabhas' film shoot in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The actor's health reportedly deteriorated after the incident, prompting him to seek medical treatment upon returning to Kolkata. Sharma's condition worsened because his blood sugar levels were significantly high, complicating the effects of the insect bite.

Sharma is currently being treated in the hospital's critical care unit. While doctors are closely monitoring his condition, an official medical update is expected once the hospital completes its assessment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) focuses heavily on preventing and managing insect bites because vectors like mosquitoes and ticks spread severe diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika, and Lyme disease. The WHO recommends taking these specific preventative steps to protect yourself and your family

More details are awaited...

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