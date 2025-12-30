Actor Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90 After Battling Severe Neurological Disorders

Actor Mohanlal Viswanathan's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90 After Battling Severe Neurological Disorders

Actor Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari died at the age of 90. According to the reports, Santhakumari had been ailing for some time owing to neurological disorders.

Renowned actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal Viswanathan's mother Santhakumari died in Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday (December 30, 2025). She was 90.

According to the initial reports, Santhakumari Devi had been undergoing treatment for a long time due to age-related ailments and was residing at Mohanlal's home in Elamakkara, Kochi.

The death was confirmed by doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment, according to authorities.

As per reports, Santhakumari's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

Health Problems After 90: What Are The Most Common Age-Related Illnesses?

What are the major health issues that one may face after crossing 90? Here are some details from the experts on this:

After age 90, the most common age-related health problems are linked to the body's natural slowing and long-term wear. In order to stay healthy, one must stay in close touch with the doctor and also ensure proper care is being taken. Some common health issues that the body may develop after 90, include: Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure or irregular heartbeat.

Apart from this, an older adult is also vulnerable to developing high blood pressure, arthritis and joint pain, osteoporosis (weak bones and fracture risk), memory and cognitive decline (including dementia), vision and hearing loss, balance problems and falls, diabetes, and weakened immunity, which increases the risk of infections.

Many people over 90 may also experience reduced mobility, fatigue, and digestive issues, but the type and severity of illness vary widely depending on genetics, lifestyle, and access to healthcare.

