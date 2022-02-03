Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover Undergoes 4 Bypass Surgeries; Had Blockage In 3 Major Arteries

Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover Undergoes 4 Bypass Surgeries; Had Blockage In 3 Major Arteries

Popular for comic roles and incredible acting skills, Sunil Grover recently underwent 4 bypass surgeries due to blockage in three major arteries.

Sunil Grover, who is known for his roles as Guthhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, underwent heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai lately. The actor and comedian underwent treatment in the hospital but is now safe and out of danger. Sunil Grover reportedly shot a web series despite heart blockages, according to reports. He finished his shoot and then headed to the hospital for surgery.

On 8-1-2022, the 44-year-old actor went to the Asian Heart Institute's BKC emergency room, complaining of chest pain. He was diagnosed with a very small heart episode (NSTEMI) after an investigation because his heart enzyme (troponin T) level was increased. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that he was also discovered to be a Covid positive patient with no symptoms.

Sunil Grover Had 3 Heart Blockages

Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist, and Dr Vijay D'Silva, director, critical care and medical affairs, initially used drugs to stabilise him. Dr Dora then performed a coronary angiography on him 12 days later. The report revealed that he had blockages in all three major cardiac (coronary) arteries, with 100 per cent blockage in two and 70-90 per cent blockage in the third. His heart function was normal, and his heart muscle had not been damaged, claimed the doctors.

TRENDING NOW

He then consulted Dr Ramakanta Panda, the world's finest cardiac surgeon and the director of the Asian Heart Institute, who recommended bypass surgery due to a 100 per cent blockage in two arteries.

Sunil Grover Underwent 4 Bypass Surgeries

Due to complete occlusion in two arteries, Grover was recommended to undergo bypass surgeries in order to address the problem. He had 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest.

He had a smooth postoperative recovery and was released on the 3rd of February, just 7 days after surgery. He seems to have healed nicely since he was walking around and going about his daily routines today.

You may like to read

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long-term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook on life," Dr Panda said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES