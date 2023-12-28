Actor and DMDK Founder Vijayakanth Dies At 71; He Was Suffering From COVID-19 Pneumonia

DMDKs Vijayakanth dies: Earlier in the day, the party informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 71. According to the reports, the political leader was suffering from pneumonia after testing positive for coronavirus. "Captain Vijaykanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023," the hospital said in a release. Talking to the media, hospital staff also said that Vijaykanth was suffering from cough and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Earlier this month, Vijaykanth's party had released a statement about the leader's health condition, in which they had mentioned that Vijayakanth had tested positive for coronavirus.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political pic.twitter.com/di0ZUfUVWo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2023

Fondly referred to as "Captain" owing to his on-screen portrayal of military characters, he established himself as a versatile actor with a successful career in cinema. He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics.

