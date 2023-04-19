Actor Allu Ramesh Dies of Massive Cardiac Arrest: 9 Warning Symptoms of Heart Problems After 50

Actor Allu Ramesh Passes Away at 52 After Massive Cardiac Arrest

Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh breathed his last on Tuesday, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 52. According to the reports, the actor was in his hometown Visakhapatnam at the time of his death. Director Anand Ravi took to social media to break the news of his untimely demise, which left many of his fans and colleagues in the industry in shock.

Sharing the news with the actor's fans, Telugu filmmaker Anand Ravi posted a picture of himself with the late actor and wrote on social media: "From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine. Miss you🙏🏻 om shanti."

Film celebrities are expressing their grief over Allu Ramesh's sudden demise.

