Researchers have described the therapeutic significance of basil leaves in management and relief of different ailments © Shutterstock

Basil has been known for its therapeutic powers for long and the usage of basil leaves dates back to more than 3000 years, where it was used as a medicine for a lot of treatments. From being a natural home remedy for adrenal fatigue, anxiety, blood sugar levels, and acne to be used in modern medicine for immune system, reproductive system and urinary system as well, researchers have described the therapeutic significance of basil leaves in management and relief of different ailments.

Fights acne: The primary active compound of basil oil, eugenol, is an active ingredient in the antimicrobial clove oil, which is widely believed to help combat many skin disorders. The basil leaves also contain other therapeutic components, including gamma-caryophyllene and methyl eugenol. And a research published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science showed that basil leaves may be a natural acne treatment.

Protects against diabetes: There have been several test tube and animal experiment that have proven the benefits of basil to control blood glucose levels. In a randomised placebo-controlled, single blind trial, patients with noninsulin-dependent diabetes experienced decreases in fasting blood sugar levels, postprandial (after a meal) blood sugar levels, urine blood sugar levels as well as mean total cholesterol levels after going through a basil treatment.

Helps fight against cancer: A research showed that people who regularly consume tulsi are less likely to be immunocompromised and less susceptible to developing cancer cells. According to research published in the journal Nutrition and Cancer, tulsi and its phytochemicals, including eugenol, rosmarinic acid, apigenin, myretenal, luteolin, β-sitosterol, and carnosic acid, may help prevent certain types of cancers because of their antioxidant activity in the body.

Balances hormones and lowers stress levels: According to a scientific article published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, it was shown that basil benefits can improve physical, chemical, metabolic and psychological stress. It was also shown that basil improves reaction times and error rates in human subjects compared to placebo.

Lowers fever: Ayurvedic medicines often recommend basil leaves to lower fever in a natural way. The leaves of basil act as antibiotic, germicidal and disinfectant agents, which have the ability to protect you from bacteria and viruses.