Abortion Laws In India: SC Rules Right To Abortion For Women Irrespective Of Their Marital Status

All Women Irrespective Of Their Marital Status Have The Right To Abortion: Rules SC

The Supreme Court of India has passed a landmark judgement sating that all women now have the right to access safe abortion.

The Supreme Court of India passed a landmark judgement on abortion rights for women today. The ruling states that all women irrespective of their marital status now have the right to safe and legal abortion. The judgement was passed by the Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. The court also ruled that pregnancies arising due to marital rape should also be considered. Women who are a victim of marital rape should also be granted the right to abort. They said that for the sole purpose of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the meaning of rape must include marital rape.

Supreme Court Ruling

"If Rule 3B(c) is understood as only for married women, it would perpetuate the stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities. This is not constitutionally sustainable. The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have autonomy to have free exercise of these rights."

They also went on to say that,

"Object of Section 3(2)(b) of MTP Act allowing woman to undergo abortion after 20-24 weeks including only married and excluding unmarried woman will be violative of Article 14 (of the Constitution)."

Victims Of Marital Rape Also Have The Right To Abort

Almost 60 per cent of the abortions carried out in India are unsafe. If women are denied the right to abort then they have no other choice but to access abortion in a very unsafe way. Restrictive abortion practices leads to unsafe abortions. The Supreme court said that married women can also be victims of marital rape. If a woman gets pregnant due to non-consensual sex with her husband, she should also be given the right to abort.

The SC further ruled that A woman does not need to register an FIR for rape to be allowed to access abortion. If a woman has claimed that she has been raped by her husband, she has the sole autonomy to make her own decision. The rights of married women should be same as the rights of unmarried women.

You may like to read

The Supreme Court also said that states must ensure reproduction and safe sex is disseminated to all segments of the public to avoid unwanted pregnancies. The impact of continuing unwanted pregnancy on a woman has to take into account the social realities, the Bar and Bench quoted the apex court as saying.

What Experts Say About This Verdict

VS Chandrashekar, Campaign Advisory Group Member, Pratigya Campaign said, "Today's Supreme Court judgement striking down the distinction between married and unmarried women's access to abortion care is indeed welcome and progressive. It further strengthens woman's sexual and reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. More importantly it recognizes marital rape as far as MTP Act/access to abortion care is concerned. At a time when sexual and reproductive health and rights are under threat globally, this progressive judgment stands out as a ray of hope."

Anubha Rastogi, Independent Lawyer & CAG member, Pratigya Campaign also went on to say, "This ruling interprets the provisions of the MTP act which are otherwise excluding women on grounds of their marital status from accessing MTP from 20-24 weeks, in a progressive manner and questions the unreasonable classification made by this law. This interpretation is the law of the land and will ensure that single women seeking MTP beyond 20 weeks cannot be refused on ground of the narrowness of the law."

Gender Specialist Debanjana Choudhuri said,"The Supreme Court judgement is progressive towards the pregnant woman. The right to reproductive autonomy is related to bodily autonomy. Therefore, the decision to terminate is firmly rooted in their right of bodily autonomy. I welcome the judgement by the SC, it is definitely needed."