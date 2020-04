Though the disease is milder among children and the recent inflammatory symptoms are also rare, parents must stay alert and be sensitive to any changes in their kid’s behavior. @Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the entire world by surprise. In under 3 months, this deadly contagion has managed to reach almost all corners of the globe. It has so far infected more than 2,883,603 and caused the death of 198,842 others. In India too, the situation is far from ideal. As per the latest reports, the number of confirmed patients in India is creeping towards 30,000 and, so far, the disease has claimed more than 900 victims. We all know from data coming in from various sources and news reports that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severe complications and even death from this disease. Kids have so far fared better than the general public and there are very few reports of this disease among children. If they do get the disease, symptoms are milder. Also Read - Can female sex hormones help men survive the COVID-19 pandemic?

Experts worried about multi-system inflammatory state in children

But now British health authorities are warning doctors over a growing number of children with a ‘multi-system inflammatory state’. They believe that this may have an association with COVID-19. This alert was posted on Twitter by the UK Paediatric Intensive Care Society and verified by a spokeswoman for the National Health Service. According to the alert, there had been an increase in the number of children with diverse symptoms over the last three weeks. Also Read - COVID-19 symptom update: CDC’s new list includes chills and headache too

Some children needed intensive care treatment because of severity of symptoms. They came in with abdominal pain, gastrointestinal problems and cardiac inflammation, which is often due to toxic shock syndrome, and atypical Kawasaki disease. This development has raised concerns this may be a COVID-19 related inflammatory syndrome that manifests in children or it may be another ‘as-yet unidentified infectious pathogen’. Also Read - India not far behind in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine: 6 companies taking the lead

Rare but sinister development, say scientists

Though the disease is milder among children and the recent inflammatory symptoms are also rare, parents must stay alert and be sensitive to any changes in their kid’s behavior. They insist that any symptoms, even if it is not related to COVID-19 must be reported immediately. This is because so much is still not known about this disease. It has a nasty habit of coming up with new symptoms. So, it is absolutely essential for parents to be alert to avoid complications in children.

Parents need to be alert

With new symptoms emerging almost every second day, I is essential for parents to stay alert for any symptoms in their kids. Most of the common symptoms are a fever, cough, sore throat, fast and shallow breathing and chills. This may be accompanied by muscle pain, headache and a loss of taste or smell. Other than these, check your child’s toes for any discolouration or blisters. This is one of the new emerging symptoms in kids. And, of course, the above-mentioned symptoms must be taken into consideration too.

If your child shows any signs or symptoms, don’t panic. Call your doctor and ask him what you should do. Follow his advice and relax. Children have milder cases and there may be no reason to worry. But follow all the precautions because they are carriers too.