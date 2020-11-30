Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has been hospitalised in Mumbai after he suffered brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil. The 'Aashiqui' actor was shooting for film LAC: Live The Battle at Kargil which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta when he suffered the brain stroke. He was airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital according to a report by filminformation.com. The 52-year-old actor is in the ICU and is responding well to the treatment the report said. What causes a stroke? A stroke or brain attack