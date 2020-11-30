After he suffered brain stroke, Rahul Roy was airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has been hospitalised in Mumbai after he suffered brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil.

The 'Aashiqui' actor was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta when he suffered the brain stroke. He was airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, according to a report by filminformation.com.

The 52-year-old actor is in the ICU and is responding well to the treatment, the report said.

What causes a stroke?

A stroke or brain attack occurs when a blockage or bleed of the blood vessels either interrupts or reduces the supply of blood to the brain. Without blood and oxygen, brain cells and tissue become damaged and begin to die within minutes. When a person suffers a stroke, he/she may have symptoms in the body parts controlled by the damaged areas of the brain.

Stroke symptoms can include:

paralysis

numbness or weakness in the arm, face, and leg, especially on one side of the body

trouble speaking or understanding speech

confusion

slurring speech

vision problems, such as trouble seeing in one or both eyes with vision blackened or blurred, or double vision

trouble walking

loss of balance or coordination

dizziness

severe, sudden headache with an unknown cause

Noticing the signs of a stroke early is important so that you can act quickly. Immediate attention and prompt treatment can prevent complications like brain damage, long-term disability and even death. So, if you think you or someone else is having a stroke, call for medical help right away.

Stroke symptoms in women and men

Women have a higher risk of having a stroke than men. They are also more likely to die from a stroke. While some stroke signs are similar in women and men, some signs occur more often in the fairer sex.

For example, signs like nausea or vomiting, hallucination, pain, shortness of breath, fainting, seizures, confusion or disorientation are more common in women suffering a stroke.

Stroke symptoms that occur more often in men include: drooping on one side of the face or an uneven smile; slurred speech, difficulty speaking, and trouble understanding other speech and arm weakness or muscle weakness on one side of the body.