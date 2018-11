If you are suffering from type 2 diabetes then you shouldn’t miss this one. According to a study, a vegan diet can improve psychological well-being and reduce the risk factors for Type-2 diabetes, and heart diseases.

Reportedly, for conducting this study, the researchers from the University of London observed 433 people aged mid-50s, on average. The study published in the journal BMJ revealed that quality of life both physical and emotional improved significantly, depressive symptoms like nerve pain (neuropathic pain) also improved in people who were following a plant-based diet. Do you know that the fall in blood fats is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease was also greater in those on plant-based diets?

Reportedly, along with a sharp fall of blood sugar levels in those who gave up or ate very few animal products, the participants also lost weight. The fall in blood fats a risk factor for cardiovascular disease was also greater in the ones who were on a plant-based diet.

Here, we list out a few foods which can help you to lower your blood sugar levels:

• You can go for sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are starchy vegetables which are loaded with fibre when compared to white potatoes. People suffering from type 2 diabetes can opt for them which can help them to bring down their blood sugar levels.

• You can go for whole grains: Oats, brown rice or buckwheat can be beneficial for patients with type 2 diabetes. They are rich in soluble fibre and take time to digest. If your digestion is slow it will create a small fluctuation in your blood sugar in comparison with refined carbohydrates.

• You can go for green leafy vegetables: Green vegetables like broccoli, spinach, kale and many more are jam-packed with fibre and magnesium, which can help you to regulate your blood sugar levels and can slow down your energy and absorption of glucose.