live

A Sign of Relief For India: Country Reports Massive 17% Drop In Daily COVID-19 Cases

A Sign of Relief For India: Country Reports Massive 17% Drop In Daily COVID-19 Cases

In the last 24 hours, India has logged a total of 10,112 new cases of coronavirus, a 17 per cent decline. Scroll down to know all the other COVID developments in the country.

A day after reporting over 12000 cases of COVID-19, India on Sunday took a sign of relief with a 17 per cent decline in daily cases. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, the country has reported a total of 10112 new cases of the infection. With the current infections, India's active caseload now stands at 67,806 while the number of total cases has reached 4,48,91,989. This is the first time in weeks that the country has logged a decline in its daily COVID cases.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the XBB.1.16 Omicron variant has now become the 'variant of interest'. The global health body has warned about unusual and new symptoms associated with the XBB.1.16 variant (Arcturus). "WHO is currently tracking the XBB.1.16 as a "variant of interest" (VOI) one containing genetic changes predicted or known to affect characteristics such as infectiousness, immune system evasion, or disease severity," WHO said in its latest statement.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the COVID-related news updates in India and across the world.

LIVE UPDATES