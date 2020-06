In view of the ongoing global health crisis because of the COVID-19 contagion, scientists have time and again emphasized on the need for precautions to keep the disease at bay. Apart from the regular precautionary measures like social distancing, frequent washing of hands and wearing a face mask, experts also warn of surface contamination. If you touch these surfaces and then touch your face, your risk of catching the virus goes up. Also Read - COVID-19 virus is mutating – Could it lead to more severe, deadlier disease?

According to one study in the initial days of the pandemic, the virus that causes COVID-19 remains for several hours to days on surfaces and in aerosols. The study in the New England Journal of Medicine says that people may acquire the novel coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. According to researchers, the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. Now with the easing of lockdown restrictions, you may be getting out of the house for getting groceries and essentials. One question that is upper most in most people’s mind is whether the shoes and clothes they wear outside can carry the virus home. Also Read - Breathing, speaking in the same space as an infected person can give you COVID-19 in 5 to 50 minutes

TRANSMISSION VIA CLOTHES IS NEGLIGIBLE

Researchers of the above-mentioned study discounts the possibility of virus transmission via clothing. But they also cautioned that there are a few scenarios where this may be possible. Experts say that no such cases have come to light where people have acquired the infection via shoes and clothes. One reason for this may be the fact that clothing is usually more of a mesh than a hard surface. Also Read - New reusable face mask can kill COVID-19 by drawing power from mobile phone charger

Precautions to take with clothes

If you are taking care of or are frequently in close proximity to an individual with COVID-19, doing laundry often is an essential part of preventive hygiene. This includes, in particular, high risk individuals such as healthcare workers.

Change your clothes, wash your hands and take a bath after returning home.

Wash your clothes with household detergents. These are sufficient to kill the virus when doing laundry.

Maintain social distancing and, if you can’t, wash your clothes after returning home.

The same needs to be done if someone coughs or sneezes in your direct vicinity.

Avoid touching you face with your hands and use an alcohol-based sanitizer when out.

TRANSMISSION VIA SHOES MAY BE POSSIBLE

Shoes are a different story altogether. They are dirty and likely to tread on contaminated surfaces. Hence, it is quite possible that they may carry the COVID-19 virus home. A study at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the COVID-19 virus can thrive on the soles of your shoes. They came to this conclusion after testing samples from the soles of shoes worn by medical staff in a hospital in Wuhan, China. Half the samples tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Precautions to take

Shoes are basically dirty and most people usually keep them separately. This reduces risk of the virus infecting you. However, here are a few other precautions that you can take.