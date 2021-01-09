Whenever you suffer from any infection your body produces antibodies that afford some degree of immunity from the pathogen for a certain period of time. This holds true for COVID-19 also. Recovered COVID-19 patients have antibodies in their bodies that give them protection against reinfection. The vaccines also generate the production of these antibodies. Now researchers including one of Indian-origin have identified an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that detects within seconds antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to testing the platform will help to quantify patient immunological response to the new vaccines with