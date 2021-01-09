Whenever you suffer from any infection, your body produces antibodies that afford some degree of immunity from the pathogen for a certain period of time. This holds true for COVID-19 also. Recovered COVID-19 patients have antibodies in their bodies that give them protection against reinfection. The vaccines also generate the production of these antibodies. Now, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have identified an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that detects, within seconds, antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to testing, the platform will help to quantify patient immunological response to the new vaccines with precision, according to a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials. Also Read - Single-dose nanoparticle vaccine for COVID-19: What is it and how effective is it against the virus?

The test requires just a small amount of blood

According to the researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in the US who developed this novel method, they utilized the latest advances in materials and manufacturing such as nanoparticle 3D printing to create a device that rapidly detects COVID-19 antibodies. The testing platform identifies the presence of two of the virus’ antibodies, spike S1 protein and receptor-binding domain (RBD), in a very small drop of blood (about 5 microliters). Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,431,639 while death toll reaches 1,50,798

A hand-held device sends results instantly to smartphone

Antibody concentrations can be extremely low and still detected below one picomolar (0.15 nanograms per millilitre). This detection happens through an electrochemical reaction within a handheld microfluidic device which sends results almost immediately to a simple interface on a smartphone. Also Read - Indian COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and affordable, says IMA

Efficient and accurate

According to the researchers, an additive manufacturing technology called aerosol jet 3D printing is responsible for the efficiency and accuracy of the testing platform. Tiny, inexpensive gold micropillar electrodes are printed at the nanoscale using aerosol droplets that are thermally sintered together. This causes a rough, irregular surface that provides an increased surface area of the micropillars and an enhanced electrochemical reaction, where antibodies can latch on to antigens coated on the electrode. The specific geometry allows the micropillars to load more proteins for detection, resulting in very accurate, quick results.

Low error rates

The test has a very low error rate because the binding reaction between the antibody and antigen used in the device is highly selective. The researchers were able to exploit this natural design to their advantage. The results come at an urgent time during the Covid-19 pandemic. Because the technique can quantify the immune response to vaccination, it is very relevant in the current environment.

