A New Test Can Detect Monkeypox Virus In 10 Minutes

Lateral Flow Test System To Detect Monkeypox Virus

Europe is manufacturing a one-of-a-kind lateral flow test system that will be able to detect the monkeypox virus in humans within ten minutes. It is currently going through its first trial period. It has been developed by UK-based Sure Screen Diagnostics in collaboration with Yorkshire-based medical technology provider Testcard and the trials are being conducted at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

How Does This Test Work?

This new test functions by using a small drop of finger-prick blood from a patient who is experiencing symptoms. Currently, monkeypox diagnosis is done by a PCR test with a viral swab taken from one or more vesicles or ulcers that appear on the infected patents skin. This method is effective but time consuming. The new test comes at an opportune time as the virus is spreading to more and more countries. Currently, more than 50 countries are battling with this disease and trying to contain it. The World Health Organization has called for ramping up the testing because of the rate at which this virus is spreading.

Why Is This Step Necessary?

The World Health Organization recently stated that 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox worldwide could lead to the spread into groups that are at higher risks, such as pregnant women, immunocompromised people and children.

Vaccines For Monkeypox

The United Nations also announced recently that they are working on a mechanism to distribute the vaccines more equitably, after countries including Britain and the United States suggested they were willing to share their stockpiled smallpox vaccines, which also protect against monkeypox.

Even if the WHO did not recognize monkeypox as a global health emergency, it still remains a serious threat to global health.