Amidst growing international concern of Ebola Virus Disease, the scientists have found a source of relief in the form of human protein named RBBP6. And, if the doctors will be able to bring a drug that mimics the function of this human protein, then one day it may become an effective therapy against the deadly Ebola virus.

This rare but life- claiming virus causes diarrhoea, headache, fever, body aches, sore throat, weakness and sometime bleeding inside and outside the body. Notably, it is quite difficult to find out by the symptoms that a person is infected with Ebola virus. Therefore, doctors conduct tests of blood and tissues to confirm the same. Till now, there is no cure for Ebola and that makes it quite scary.

But recently, a new study conducted by the researchers at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, has discovered ability of the human protein RBBP6 to interfere with Ebola virus replication. And, this suggests new ways to fight the infection. The scientists explained that the Ebola virus works just like other viruses. It invades host cells and uses them to replicate, seizing cellular processes to build viral proteins, which eventually become new copies of the virus.

During the current study, the researchers used mass spectrometry technique (technique that identifies specific elements in a sample by mass) to search if there are any interactions between human proteins and Ebola virus proteins. The study results published in the journal Cell showed enough evidences of interaction between the Ebola virus protein VP30 and the human protein RBBP6.

Further it was noticed that the structural and computational analysis narrowed down the virus interaction to a small, 23-amino acid-long peptide chain, which is capable of blocking Ebola virus if put into the human cells. However, after the removal of the RBBP6 protein from human cells, Ebola virus replicates much faster.

Still, considering the present status of the outbreak, one should always prefer prevention rather than cure. Sadly, there is no vaccine to prevent Ebola yet. Therefore, things you can do from your end is, avoid visiting the place where the virus is already found. Moreover, one should avoid contact with animals like monkeys, bats, gorillas, and chimpanzees because they are responsible for spreading Ebola to people. Notably, healthcare workers are at major risk of getting the infection as they encounter the patients daily. They must use masks, gloves, and goggles whenever they come into contact with people who may have Ebola.