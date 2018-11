In case you do not want to exercise or are unable to exercise, a hot bath treatment can be of great help to improve inflammation and blood sugar levels, finds a new study. Under this study, the scientists specifically studied the markers of inflammation, blood sugar and insulin levels in a group of men who were overweight and led a sedentary lifestyle.

According to the scientists, physical stress like exercise can enhance the level of an inflammatory chemical (IL-6) that activates the release of anti-inflammatory substances for combating unhealthily high levels of inflammation, also known as chronic low-grade inflammation, highlighted a recent media report. The study focused on a trial that involved volunteers going for a hot bath immersion as well as ambient room temperature control separated by a gap of three days.

Following the trial, the scientists took a resting blood test after the members had rested in a room with temperature of 27-degree C for 15 minutes. After that, the volunteers either stayed seated in the same room or went in for a boiling water shower for 60 minutes.

The findings of the study showed that single hot-water immersion session caused the increase of plasma Il-6 concentration and nitric oxide production. However, it did not alter the

expression of heat shock protein 72 – another protein known to be vital for health. It also results in reduction of fasting blood sugar and insulin levels along with improved low-grade inflammation at rest due to which there was decreased inflammation and improved insulin sensitivity.

Sven Hoekstra, one of the researchers, reportedly said, “As the research on passive heating to improve cardiometabolic health is still in its infancy, this study provides strong rationale to continue the work on a treatment that may provide an alternative for people restricted from engaging in physical activity.”

“In the future, we hope to extend this research to populations that may most benefit from passive heating interventions, such as the elderly or people with disabilities that restrict them from engaging in exercise,” he added, according to the report. The study has been published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.